Vent Axia Latest News Vent-Axia Launches Knowledge Hub App

Details Published: Friday, 20 December 2019 11:21

Vent-Axia has launched a new app that provides comprehensive product information at the touch of a button. The innovative Knowledge Hub app promises to both improve customer service and reduce Vent-Axia’s environmental impact.

Offering easy and quick access to: Vent-Axia’s product brochures; datasheets; technical manuals; Building Regulations; downloadable leaflets on condensation, mould, and indoor air quality; as well as ventilation guides; the Knowledge Hub will ensure useful information is located in one place. This will mean vital guidance, such as product price or installation instructions, will be available at customers’ fingertips, even when they are offline.

UK manufacturer, Vent-Axia, is leading the way in the ventilation sector with this new app while aligning with the electrical industry’s ambition to move to digital platforms. By providing customers with access to extensive product information via its Knowledge Hub, the company will reduce its environmental impact since it will result in less printed material being published.

“We are very excited to provide our customers with access to Knowledge Hub, enabling them to obtain all the information they need on our products quickly and easily. Users will find the app straightforward and accessible, with a choice of how to view documents” explains Jenny Smith, Head of Marketing at Vent-Axia. “Available wherever a customer is, whenever they need it, the Knowledge Hub means the correct information is always there at the touch of a button – with no need to carry around brochures, catalogues or instruction manuals.”

Knowledge Hub offers users the most up-to-the minute product information thanks to quick and immediate updates each time users log on. This means unlike printed material, such as brochures, the Knowledge Hub will not go out of date. Once the app is downloaded to a smart phone or tablet, on either iOS or Android platforms, there is a menu where users can choose from three categories: brochure, datasheet or manual. Each subsequent time the user visits the app it alerts them if documents have been updated. Documents can then be shared immediately via air drop, email etc. The app also provides functionality to bookmark documents so that they can be sorted to meet a user’s requirements.

Providing a comprehensive search tool, users searching for a particular product will find everything relating to it, with the information easily viewable in a choice of formats. Crucially, Knowledge Hub allows access to product information even when users are offline which is essential for installers who often have poor or non-existent internet access when on construction sites. Knowledge Hub allows electricians or contractors to easily access information, such as installation instructions, with a simple swipe on a smart phone instead of trying to trawl websites online - which can be tricky at best when on site.

Electrical wholesalers can also easily access product information on Knowledge Hub. This allows them to simply and quickly support electricians by being able to swiftly supply them with a range of information, such as fitting and wiring instructions, product brochures etc., Hub Appwithout having to take the time to search websites or open product boxes for the necessary details.

The Knowledge Hub can be accessed by all customers; from electricians, wholesalers, contractors and consultants through to landlords, social housing providers, housebuilders and tenants. This new app offers comprehensive product information and is already set to save customers time and so money. However, further functionality is set to follow with exciting subsequent phases of the Knowledge Hub app already in the pipeline, which will allow customers a tailored experience.

For those customers who would still prefer a print copy of product information, Vent-Axia is committed to providing a comprehensive service and so will be happy to supply this on request.

To download the android app, please visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.ventaxia.knowledgehub&hl=en_GB

To download the iOS app, please visit https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/knowledge-hub/id1377611313?mt=8

