Connector For Assembly For Simple Motor Connections

Details Published: Tuesday, 17 December 2019 12:27

The new QPD installation system connector for assembly from Phoenix Contact has been designed specifically to connect motors such as those of retractable awnings or external blinds.

The robust and vibration-proof housing is highly reliable and protected against splash water and dust due to its IP54 degree of protection.

The Quickon fast connection makes this connector quick and easy to connect. It doesn't require the use of special tools. Cut conductors to fit rationally on site with IDC terminal technology. Simply tightening the union nut automatically makes contact with the untreated conductor and establishes strain relief. This reduces connection time by up to 80 percent.

The plug connector is available as a 4-pos. unit, including PE connection, and transmits power up to 400 V and 17.5 A. Accepts conductors from 0.5 to 1.5 mm².

