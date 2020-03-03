Omron MOSFET Relay Minimises Leakage For Maximum Test Accuracy

Details Published: Tuesday, 03 March 2020 11:54

The G3VM-21MT combines the advantages of mechanical and MOSFET relay technology to provide the ultimate test switching solution

In a world first for semiconductor and other test equipment, Omron Electronic Components Europe has created a MOSFET relay module that minimized leakage current.

With a unique T- circuit structure, the Omron G3VM-21MT offers an exceptionally low leakage current of just 1pA (pico-Amp) or less, giving accurate measurements in all types of test equipment. Mechanical relays have previously been preferred in the semiconductor and other test equipment, in part due to their low leakage current. However, mechanical relays have a much lower lifespan due to abrasion of contacts which reduces measurement accuracy over time. In intensive use, frequent replacement may be necessary pushing up the maintenance costs.

With a ‘T-Type Circuit structure’ that sends most leakage current to ground, the G3VM-21MT effectively combines the advantages of the mechanical and MOSFET relays to provide an accurate, compact and long-lasting switching solution with no mechanical contacts. The compact size of 5mm x 3.75 mm x 2.7mm is achieved by the incorporation of the T-circuit into the module. The device is surface mounted and is offered in SPST with no configuration required. It features an impressive maximum load voltage of 20V and its isolation performance is less than -30dB at 1 GHz.

Omron is planning further T-circuit MOSFET relay modules, including a high current and high voltage model.

Tags: Omron, Test Equipment News, electrical industry news, e-lec.org, G3VM-21MT