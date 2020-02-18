Omron Showcases Building Automation And Environmental Sensors At IoT Tech Expo Global

Omron Electronic Components Europe is demonstrating new MEMS based sensor solutions for building automation and other environmental monitoring applications at the IoT Tech Expo Global (Stand 397).

Centrepiece of the stand will be the recently launched wide angle 32 x 32 element version of the Omron D6T MEMS Thermal Sensor, offering the widest field of view that Omron has ever delivered. The new Omron D6T-32L-01A can view across 90.0° by 90.0°, and is able to encompass a wide area such as a whole room from a single point. From the detection of abnormal temperatures in industrial equipment on the production line to monitoring of food and other temperatures in the kitchen, the D6T can make a valuable contribution to safety – identifying potential problems before they become major hazards.

Also being shown is the second generation Omron Human Vision Component HVC-P2, offering 10 times the recognition speed of the original. This integrated module includes a camera and an image processing board. It offers ten image sensing functions for use in digital signage, home and office automation and security applications, including body detection, face recognition, hand detection, age estimation, gender estimation and expression estimation. Results are accessible through a UART or USB interface.

Omron’s 2JCE multi-function Environmental Sensor quickly allows designers to monitor seven parameters and will also be exhibited. Omron’s Environmental Sensor it is available for the first time as a USB unit measuring just 14.9 x 29.1 x 7.0 mm and can monitor temperature, humidity, light, UV, barometric pressure, noise, seismic and air quality (VOC gas). The sensor can accumulate data for approximately 3 months (based on a communication frequency of once every 5 mins) and connect to multiple devices, such as smartphones, via Bluetooth 5.0.

Omron’s team will also be available to discuss the company’s pressure, flow, vibration and tilt sensors, as well as electromechanical relays, micro switches, MOSFET relays, DIP switches, photo-microsensors and connectors.

