Electrical Industry Latest Related Services News Free Fluke TestGuide App for Electricians and Maintenance Professionals

Details Published: Monday, 17 February 2014 18:35

Fluke, the global leader in portable electronic test and measurement technology, has developed Fluke TestGuide, a helpful free app for electrical installers, electrical engineers and maintenance professionals in the field.

The app provides support for the most common measurements, providing step-by-step guides, for example, for RCD testing and measuring insulation. The TestGuide app shows electricians in short and clear steps what the actions are, what to look at and how to interpret the results. More information can be obtained at www.fluke.co.uk/testguide

The Fluke TestGuide incorporates safety guidelines and regulations based on British Standards where applicable. Available now, free, on the iTunes App Store and as an Android app, Fluke TestGuide will have regular updates.

In addition to Measuring, a Knowledge section provides background articles explaining the theory behind electrical measurements and safety notices. Links to in-depth application notes from the Fluke website offer immediate downloading or they can be sent to the user’s email for future reference.

Tags: Fluke, New Software News, Test Equipment News, Electrical Industry News, e-lec.org, Fluke TestGuide