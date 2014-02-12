Electrical Industry Latest Related Services News New Electrical Safety Software Encourages a Risk Based Approach

Details Published: Wednesday, 12 February 2014 19:27

A special PAT and health and safety software program has been designed to provide comprehensive and secure record keeping and scheduling support for all those responsible for maintaining safety at work.

Seaward’s new PATGuard 3 The Health and Safety Edition is an intuitive, easy to use program that allows users to record data and produce reports on a wide range of workplace health and safety issues.

These include workplace risk assessments, portable appliance testing and other health and safety tests and inspections.

Among the special features of the new high performance software is the ability to add visual inspection images taken with any camera, mobile phone or Seaward Apollo 600 tester to be tagged against sites, locations and asset IDs, enabling easy inclusion in safety reports and records.

In addition, to help in the determination and scheduling of corrective actions to be taken against different hazards, PATGuard 3 incorporates special universal workplace and electrical risk assessment tools. This dedicated system calculates risk scores and automatically determines any re-test or inspection periods to ensure that any safety response is proportionate to the risk posed.

PATGuard 3 also incorporates an asset and hire management capability to track equipment across a building or different locations, including the marking of equipment as in-service or on hire.

A range of test and inspection certificates are also built into the software, enabling up to date testing, service and repair records to be maintained for electrical appliances, emergency lighting and fire alarm systems. The certificate library is upgradeable to allow more health and safety reports to be added as updates are released.

PATGuard 3 is compatible with a wide range of PAT testers, including Seaward’s Apollo 600. It is available in three versions, with the Elite, Elements and Lite packages having different levels of functionality to meet both automatic data downloading and manual entry of test results.

PATGuard 3 licensees will also have access to free future updates and the opportunity to suggest improvements and upgrades based on their own user experiences.

A free trial of the new PATGuard 3 software is available for download here.



Tags: Seaward, New Services News, Test Equipment News, Software News, electrical industry news, e-lec.org, PATGuard 3