Controls and Automation specialist, Carlo Gavazzi has extended their product offering by launching the WM15, a 96x96 panel mount power analyser for three phase systems (MID versions available) which can be installed into any switchboard to manage and control energy consumption, main electrical variables and harmonic distortion.

The WM15 is easy-to-install due to the intuitive setup and navigation whilst the wizard and wiring check on first startup provides a quick, guided and error free installation and commissioning via the free UCS software. This new 3 phase power analyser is particularly suited to the measurement of main electrical variables, voltage, current harmonic distortions, measures active and reactive energy, apparent energy and load operating hours.

All measurements are displayed on the easy to read backlit matrix LCD display in both digits and bar graph format. Its front panel uses a simplified 4 push button user interface for easier switching between pages, and fast scrolling through the readout.

Providing error proof installation by using self-power supply and phase sequence detection the WM15 offers various interfacing capabilities such as digital output for pulse transmission or alarm, optional RS485 Modbus RTU (100ms data refresh) and continuous sampling of each voltage and current.

The onboard optical port provides fast, easy and remote programming for mass production of electrical panels via the Optoprog battery powered device. The embedded Bluetooth 4.0 communication allows the user to connect a Smartphone (via UCS Mobile Android APP) or a PC (via UCS Desktop software) to the meter, allowing fast and easy configuration.

The WM15 is the perfect solution for Building and Industrial automation, cost allocation, MID fiscal metering applications and anywhere where energy and main electrical variable monitoring is required. Together with the UWP web-based solution, data can be managed by a complete energy management solution for both single or multi-site applications.

As with other Carlo Gavazzi energy products the WM15 power analyser conforms to the EU Measuring Instruments Directive (MID); it also meets Class 1 European accuracy standards EN62053-21, EN 62053-23 and EN50470-3 (Class B), CE and cUL certified.

