Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News LAST CHANCE to ‘Buy a Fluke, Get a FREE Fluke!’

Details Published: Monday, 30 November 2020 09:13

LAST CHANCE to ‘Buy a Fluke, Get a FREE Fluke!’. ONLY for purchases up to 15th December 2020, Fluke UK’s Industrial, Calibration and Networks divisions are joining forces to offer the biggest and strongest Fluke promotion ever via its authorised distributors.

‘Buy a Fluke, Get a FREE Fluke!’ Depending on the price level of the Fluke tool purchased (above £100) from whichever Fluke division, the customer can choose from four free Fluke products as shown at www.fluke.co.uk/freefluke

Following the Fluke purchase from an authorised distributor, the customer simply goes online at www.fluke.co.uk/freefluke, enters proof of purchase in the form of a scan of a receipt or invoice from the distributor and then chooses one free Fluke tool in the relevant price band. Fluke then sends out the gift of choice direct to the customer’s premises. Full details of the offer can be found at the web address above. Examples of free gifts include Fluke Digital Multimeters (DMMs), Electrical Testers, a Multifunction Installation Tester, a Clamp Meter as well as products from the other Fluke divisions.

Anyone purchasing a Fluke product from any of the Fluke UK Industrial, Calibration or Networks divisions between £100 and £499 in value (Level 1), for example, is eligible to choose a free gift of a Fluke TPAK Tool-Pak™ Meter Hanging Kit, a Fluke 2AC VoltAlert™, a C25 Soft Carrying Case or an MT-8202-05 IntelliTone Carrying Case.

At Level 3 (£900 to £1,299 purchase price) for example, a purchaser can choose a free Fluke IKST7 Insulated Screwdriver and Plier Tools Starter Kit, a Fluke 325 True-RMS Clamp Meter, a Fluke 175 True-RMS DMM or a ProTool Kit IS60 Network technicians Tool.

At Level 5 of the offer, anyone purchasing a Fluke product between £3,200 and £5,999 in value in value, is eligible to choose a Fluke 87V IMSK Industrial Multimeter Service Kit, a Fluke 1577 Insulation Multimeter, a Fluke MS-PoE Microscanner PoE Cable Verifier or a Fluke 8808A 240V Digital Multimeter.

Then there are free gifts at levels 2,4 and 6! Go to www.fluke.co.uk/freefluke

Tags: Fluke, Test Equipment News, electrical industry news