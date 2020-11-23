Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News Vent-Axia Offers Heating Tips to Help You Stay Cosy this Winter

Details Published: Monday, 23 November 2020 14:46

There’s no denying that things are becoming a bit chilly. Wintery weather and the pandemic are both causing us to spend an increasing time at home - making it more important than ever to stay cosy.

Not only is it more comfortable to be warm, it’s healthier too. To help us all stay warm this winter, Vent-Axia has therefore given us its top nine heating tips to get cosy and also help save some money on heating too.

Demonstrating the importance of a warm home, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has just released Health matters: cold weather and COVID-19. The guidance looks at how cold weather impacts on health but also how COVID-19 increases cold-related risks, including health issues that arise due to coexistence of cold weather and COVID-19. Poor quality housing, particularly cold homes, is cited as a major risk factor. Vent-Axia is committed to public health and helping in the nation’s response to COVID-19 and so is therefore offering nine simple tips accompanied by infographics to help combat cold homes:

“This winter, everyone will appreciate a warm and cosy home and our tips are aimed at helping people find multiple ways of both increasing warmth and saving money. Making a few small changes can make a big difference. Add to this the latest electrical heating options that are an efficient, practical alternative to gas central heating, offering improved performance and low-cost installation, as well as being almost maintenance free,” explains Tom Wodcke, Product Manager at Vent-Axia.

As well as comfort, a cold home is a health issue too. A cold home is more prone to condensation and mould issues, which reduces indoor air quality (IAQ). In addition, it exacerbates conditions such as circulatory problems, diabetes, arthritis and asthma and can cause increased blood pressure and risk of clotting, suppression of the immune system, stroke, common colds, heart attacks and pneumonia.

Electric heating can offer a simple and affordable way to boost heating in the home, with low capital and installation costs. And with the option to add heating to individual rooms rather than the whole house, costs are kept to a minimum. Vent-Axia offers a wide range of modern, energy efficient electric heaters and it is simple to choose the right electric heating for your home by visiting the company’s online heating guide www.vent-axia.com/tools-services/heating-guide.

Vent-Axia’s Lot 20 compliant panel heaters are the ideal solution for comfort heating. They are direct acting heaters, meaning they heat up a space quickly with 100% efficiency. These stylish panel heaters offer adjustable electronic thermostatic control and 12 pre-set heating programmes. Alternatively, the Opal range of aluminium radiators offers a slim stylish design with advanced digital thermostatic control for cost effective and energy efficient heating. And for a more portable heating solution, lightweight convector heaters with thermostatic control are a great solution offering a choice of three heat outputs and an optional timer.

For bathrooms, cloakrooms and utility rooms, heated towel rails quickly warm and dry towels as well as improving the temperature and comfort of a room, decreasing the chances of condensation and mould. Vent-Axia offers both white and chrome towel rails with 10 different models across the flat, curved and designer ranges in a range of sizes and heat outputs. Meanwhile, Bluethermal underfloor heating offers efficient, maintenance free heating that not only warms a room but warms your feet too!

While it may be chilly, the sun still shines sometimes! Extend how long you spend outside enjoying sitting in your garden with radiant heating which heats up in just one second. Radiant heating uses short wave infrared rays that travel in a straight line so can be directed where you need it, providing precision heating.

Nine tips for a cosy home this winter

1. Move your sofa away from the radiator: this means hot air can circulate more freely.

2. Maintain the right temperature: the ideal indoor temperature to maintain thermal comfort and keep mould at bay is between 18 and 21°C.

3. Turn down the heat by 1°C: you could save 10% on your annual heating bill.

4. Programme your heating: avoid unnecessary heating and save money on your bills.

5. Eliminate any draughts: draught-proof doors, windows and cracks in the floor.

6. Check your insulation: check your loft insulation since around 25% of heat and be lost through the roof.

7. Get cosy outside with a radiant heater: they provide precision heating directed when you need it.

8. Dry clothes away from the radiator: get the most out of your heat source by keeping clothes away from the radiator.

9. Let the sunshine in: open your curtains or blinds and let the sunlight in during the day to make use of this free heat source.

