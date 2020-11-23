Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News ‘Buy a Fluke thermal imager, Get a FREE Fluke!’

Details Published: Monday, 23 November 2020 14:33

Purchasers of Fluke thermal imagers from an authorised Fluke UK distributor up to 15th December 2020 can claim a free Fluke tool.

In its special promotion across its combined Industrial, Calibration and Networks divisions ‘Buy a Fluke, Get a FREE Fluke!’ Fluke UK is offering a range of give-aways dependent on the value of the purchased product. Examples of free gifts include Fluke Digital Multimeters (DMMs), Multifunction Installation Testers, Clamp Meters and Voltage and Continuity Testers.

Following the Fluke purchase from an authorised distributor, the customer simply goes online at www.fluke.co.uk/freefluke, enters proof of purchase in the form of a scan of a receipt or invoice from the distributor and then chooses one free Fluke tool in the relevant price band. Fluke then sends out the gift of choice direct to the customer’s premises.

Some of the offers:

For example, anyone purchasing a Fluke TiS20+ Thermal Imager (value Level 3), for example, is eligible to choose a free gift of a Fluke 175 DMM or a Fluke 325 true-RMS Clamp Meter. The Fluke TiS20+ is an ideal thermal imaging camera for commercial electricians, maintenance technicians and HVAC/R technicians. Getting the most out of the TiS20+, Fluke Connect™ desktop software can create professional reports in minutes while efficiently capturing full radiometric data to support a maintenance program.

At Level 5, a purchaser of a Fluke Ti300+ Thermal Imager can claim a Fluke 87V IMSK Industrial Maintenance Service Kit or a Fluke 1577 Insulation Multimeter. The Fluke Ti300+ is ideal for industrial preventive maintenance programs. It has the resolution and accuracy needed to clearly reveal temperature differentials or demonstrate progressive heat changes over time. With LaserSharp™ AutoFocus the Ti300+ ensures focused images – every single time.

Purchasers of a rugged Fluke 62 MAX+ Infrared Laser Thermometer (Level 1) are eligible for a Fluke 2AC VoltAlert™ Voltage Detector or a Fluke C25 Soft Carrying Case. The Fluke 62 MAX+ is an easy-to-use, point, shoot, and read thermometer to get accurate readings from equipment such as transformers, motors, pumps, panels, breakers, compressors, duct, steam lines, valves, and vents.

Other example offers are:

• at Level 2 to purchasers of a Fluke PTi120 Pocket Thermal Imager, a pocket-size, professional grade, thermal imager which is ideal for first line troubleshooting. It can quickly scan electrical equipment, pumps, motors, building systems, HVAC, and process control equipment for hot spots and cold spots that can indicate early signs of trouble.

• at Level 4 to purchasers of a Fluke TiS60+ Thermal Imager, a 320 x 240 resolution imager which is simple to use and which captures smaller temperature differences from farther away, and

• at Level 6 to purchasers of a Fluke Ti480 Pro or Ti401 Pro Thermal Imager respectively, with 640 x 480 resolution and LaserSharp™ Auto Focus for preventive and predictive maintenance rounds in harsh conditions when there is no margin for error, or in industrial or commercial facility maintenance and building diagnostics. Fluke Connect™ desktop software helps create professional reports in minutes while efficiently capturing full radiometric data to support maintenance programs.

Tags: Fluke, Test Equipment News, electrical industry news