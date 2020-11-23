Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News ELLIS Secures New Power Supply Projects In Peru

Details Published: Monday, 23 November 2020 14:20

The world’s leading cable cleat manufacturer, Ellis Patents has seen its products used to secure power supplies in the Peruvian capital of Lima by two of the Latin American country’s biggest energy suppliers.

Luz del Sur and ENEL Distribución both specified Ellis’ North Yorkshire designed, developed and manufactured 2A Aluminium cable clamps to secure high voltage (HV) power cables in vital new substations in the Manchay and Izaquirre areas of Lima.

Manufactured from LM6 Aluminium, Ellis’ 2A Aluminium cable clamps are available in sizes ranging from 38mm to 168mm, and are primarily used in transmission and distribution projects in unpolluted environments. They can also be supplied with an epoxy coating for use in harsher environments, and LSF polymeric liners for additional cable protection. Both Luz del Sur and ENEL Distribución specified the 2A clamps with the liners fitted.

Kelly Brown, Ellis Patents’ head of sales, said: “From our market leading product development programme to our in-house testing facilities; and on to our world-wide network of local distributors; we are set up in a manner that means that wherever in the world there’s a project that requires cable cleats then Ellis Patents products will not only be to the fore, but they will be the best possible option available.”

“This approach has seen us secure specification after specification all over the world – from major mining projects in Australia to offshore wind farms in the North Sea; giant nuclear power stations in China to substation developments like this latest one in Lima.”

Ellis’ export operation comprises an ever-growing network of local distributors, which currently covers 40 countries, and sees them actively exporting into 45. The company has enjoyed significant recent success in Latin American, including specifications for multi-million dollar projects in Brazil and Chile.

