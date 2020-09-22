Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News ‘Buy a Fluke, Get a FREE Fluke!’ – Fluke’s biggest promotion ever

For purchases up to 15th December 2020, Fluke UK’s Industrial, Calibration and Networks divisions are joining forces to offer the biggest and strongest Fluke promotion ever via its authorised distributors – ‘Buy a Fluke, Get a FREE Fluke!’

Depending on the price level of the Fluke tool purchased (above £100) from whichever Fluke division, the customer can choose from four free Fluke products as shown at www.fluke.co.uk/freefluke.

Following the Fluke purchase from an authorised distributor, the customer simply goes online at www.fluke.co.uk/freefluke, enters proof of purchase in the form of a scan of a receipt or invoice from the distributor and then chooses one free Fluke tool in the relevant price band. Fluke then sends out the gift of choice direct to the customer’s premises. Full details of the offer can be found at the web address above. Examples of free gifts include Fluke Digital Multimeters (DMMs), Electrical Testers, a Multifunction Installation Tester, a Clamp Meter as well as products from the other Fluke divisions.

Anyone purchasing a Fluke product from any of the Fluke UK Industrial, Calibration or Networks divisions between £500 and £899 in value (Level 2), for example, is eligible to choose a free gift of a Fluke T150 Voltage and Continuity Tester, a 115 true-rms DMM, an MT-8200-63A Intellitone Pro-200 LAN Tone Probe, or an IKSC7 Insulated Screwdriver Kit. The T150 is the high-end member of a family of rugged two pole testers offering fast test results. It offers four ways to indicate AC/DC voltage - a clear, instantly visible LED indicator, a bright digital display of the measurement value, an audible continuity test (with on/off setting), and vibration to provide tactile feedback so electricians know there is voltage present. It has CAT IV 600V, CAT III 690V safety ratings and also measures resistance.

At Level 4 (£1,300 to £3,199 purchase price) for example, a purchaser can choose a free Fluke 179 DMM or an MT-8200-60-KIT IntelliTone Pro-200 LAN Toner and Probe Kit, or a T6-1000 Electrical Tester. The Fluke 179 is a full-featured, precision multimeter for the troubleshooting and repair of electrical and electronic systems. With a 1000V CAT III / 600V CAT IV safety rating, it measures voltages to 1000V AC/DC and currents to 10A AC/DC plus frequency, capacitance, resistance, continuity and diode measurements. It also features a built-in thermometer to measure temperature without having to carry a separate instrument. Productivity is increased with manual and automatic ranging, Display Hold, Auto Hold, and Min/Max/Avg recordings.

At the top end, Level 6, of the offer, anyone purchasing a Fluke product over £6,000 in value, is eligible to choose, for example, a Fluke 1664 FC Multifunction Installation Tester, or an 8845A 240V 6.5 Digit Precision Multimeter, or one of two other high-end products. The 1664 FC is the only multifunction tester with ‘Insulation PreTest’ that stops the insulation test and provides a visual warning if it detects that an appliance is inadvertently connected to the system under test, helping prevent damage to that appliance. It also makes it easy to share test results over a smartphone using Fluke Connect®. The 1664 FC features an Auto Test function that does seven required installation tests in one sequence, ensuring compliance with local wiring regulations.

