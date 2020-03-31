Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News Fluke 1660 Series Multifunction Installation Testers With Free Digital Multimeter And Data Management Software

Details Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2020 11:28

Until 30th June 2020 and while stocks last, Fluke UK is offering two 1660 Series Multifunction Installation Testers with a free Digital Multimeter (DMM) plus data management software.

The Fluke 1664 UK-DMM comprises a 1664 FC Multifunction Installation Tester with a free Fluke 115 DMM plus free Fluke DMS Data Management Software; the Fluke 1663 UK-DMM comprises a 1663 Multifunction Installation Tester with a free Fluke 114 DMM plus free Fluke DMS Data Management Software. The Fluke 115 DMM is ideal for electrical and electronic testing in field service, industrial and applications where more than the basic functions are needed, and the Fluke 114 DMM is ideal for electrical troubleshooting and straightforward “go/no go” in residential/commercial testing. These offers and other Fluke Spring Specials may be found at www.fluke.co.uk under Where to Buy/Seasonal Promotions

Safety and performance are two of the most critical requirements for any electrical system. Good quality insulation, a properly working grounding system and active protection assure the safety of people, electrical systems and buildings, and protect them against electrocution, fire and other equipment damage.

The Fluke 1660 Series of Multifunction Installation Testers put more power in users’ hands by quickly and efficiently testing fixed installations to BS7671 17th Edition Wiring Regulations. They are designed to verify insulation resistance, loop impedance, resistance of the earth connect, resistance to earth, RCD performance in TT and TN systems, phase sequence, and loop/line impedance and RCD tests in IT systems. Fluke DMS Data Management Software uses the captured results from the Fluke 1663 or 1664 for data recording, offers easy-to-use administration and reporting and provides printing of test reports.

The Fluke 115 technicians’ DMM is a general-purpose troubleshooting tool. Its simple, one-handed operation and compact design meets the needs of a wide variety of field service technicians. With a CAT III 600V safety rating, it measures true-RMS voltage and current to 600V/10A as well as resistance, continuity, frequency and capacitance for quick verifications. The compact Fluke 114 electricians’ DMM is the perfect troubleshooting tool for go/no go testing. With a CAT III 600V safety rating, it is designed for easy one-handed operation. Its AutoVolt capability automatically switches to measure AC or DC voltage, whichever is present. The LoZ function helps identify so-called ghost voltage and prevent false readings. It displays true-RMS voltage readings and measures frequency, continuity and resistance.

The Fluke 1664 FC is the only installation tester on the market that helps prevent damage to appliances that may be inadvertently connected to the system under test, and it also makes it easy to share test results over a smartphone using Fluke Connect®. The 1664 FC features an Auto Test function that does 7 installation tests in one sequence, reduces the number of manual connections, decreases the possibility of making errors, and reduces test time. It also ensures compliance with BS7671 17th Edition Wiring Regulations.

The wireless 1664 FC model is part of Fluke Connect - the industry’s largest system of software and wireless test tools. Measurements from the tester can be wirelessly transmitted to the Fluke Connect app on smartphones or tablets and automatically uploaded to FlukeCloud™ Storage, eliminating transcription errors. Technicians can collaborate in real time with other colleagues with ShareLive™ video calls, increasing productivity in the field. Measurements from the 1664 FC can be combined with measurement data from multiple Fluke Connect test tools to create and share comprehensive reports from the job site via email.

Tags: Fluke, Test Equipment News, electrical industry news