Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News Measure Voltage Without Test Leads Using The Fluke T6-600 Open-jaw Electrical Tester, Now Available At A Special Offer Price

Details Published: Tuesday, 03 March 2020 14:04

Until 30th May 2020, Fluke is offering its Fluke T6-600 Electrical Tester at an approx. 18% reduction on the recommended retail price when purchased at one of its authorised distributors.

The T6-600 features FieldSense Technology, which makes troubleshooting safer and more efficient by allowing electricians to take voltage and current measurements, not just detection, without test leads.



Troubleshooting electrical systems can be time-consuming and potentially dangerous because it requires access to metallic contact points. Fluke T6 Electrical Testers make it possible to take reliable true-rms measurements in crowded junction boxes or along conductors with inaccessible end points, saving time, minimising potential errors, and greatly reducing the possibility of arc flash. The rugged T6-600 tester has a 600V CAT III safety rating and features an easy to read display with a backlight.



With the Fluke T6-600 tester, electricians can:

• Be safer: Measure voltage up to 600V AC through the open fork without test leads or exposed conductors.

• Be faster: With no need to open panels or remove wire nuts, electricians can speed through troubleshooting.

• Be more efficient: Toggle between displays of voltage and current, measure resistance up to 1kOhm, and also measure frequency.

• Be everywhere: With the widest open fork in the industry – 11.7mm dia. - the T6 testers measure wires up to AWG 4/0 with current up to 200A AC.



