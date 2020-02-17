Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News Two Fluke 3-Phase Power Logger Gold Packages Help With Finding Wasted Electrical Energy

Details Published: Monday, 17 February 2020 08:48

Fluke is offering its 1736 and 1738 Three-Phase Power Loggers with Fluke Connect® as Gold packages. Ideal for maintenance managers and industrial electricians, electrical contractors and energy consultants, the Gold packages are offered at lower recommended prices than the standard product and include free accessories, and (for the 1738) a free, unique training program.

The Fluke 1736 Three-Phase Power Logger Gold Edition (FLUKE-1736/EUS-GOLD) and 1738 Three-Phase Power Logger Gold Edition (FLUKE-1738/EU-GOLD-E) enable the capture and logging of voltage, current, power, harmonics, and associated power quality values to deliver comprehensive data for load studies, energy assessments, harmonic measurements, and voltage events. The 1738 enables the troubleshooting of more advanced power quality issues: it can, for example, perform advanced analysis with an enhanced Power Quality Health Summary function that provides a fast insight into overall electrical system health.

The 1736/EUS-Gold includes the Fluke 1736 Power Logger with the addition of 4 x MP1-Magnet Probes, to improve connection stability and keep the user’s hands free to do the testing, plus 4 current clamps.

The 1738/EUS-Gold includes the Fluke 1738 Power Logger with 4 x MP1-Magnet Probes, 4 current clamps, plus the Fluke EPE Training program (Electrical Power Explained). EPE consists of a webcast and supporting guidebook to help understand the major elements that affect power quality, particularly inductive loads, harmonic distortion, and three-phase power unbalance. This will help solve power problems now that electrical loads in industrial and commercial buildings are often too complex to be calculated by the classical model of power.

The Fluke Connect capability allows users to access and share data remotely with their team, or access the logger through the local WiFi infrastructure, so as to maintain safer working distances and make critical decisions in real-time, reducing the need for protective equipment, site visits and check-ins. The included Fluke Energy Analyze Plus software provides detailed analysis of energy consumption and power quality and generates reports automatically.

The Fluke 1736 and 1738 feature an optimised user interface, flexible current probes, and an intelligent measurement verification function designed to reduce measurement errors by digitally verifying and correcting common connection errors. Set up can be further simplified by powering the logger directly from the measured circuit.

All three phases and neutral can be measured using the four flexible current probes. More than twenty separate logging sessions can be stored on the instrument. All measured values are automatically logged so that measurement trends are not lost: they can be reviewed during logging sessions, and before downloading, for on-the-go analysis.

The bright, colour touch-screen enables convenient in-the-field analysis and data checks with full graphical displays. The instruments provide event waveform snapshots, along with date and timestamp, to capture dips and swells and help pinpoint root causes of power quality issues. Both models have 600V CAT IV / 1000V CAT III safety ratings.

To find out more on these unique packages go to www.fluke.co.uk/gold.

Tags: Fluke, Test Equipment News, electrical industry news, e-lec.org