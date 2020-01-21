Electrical Industry Manufacturer and Services Latest News Switchtec’s Enclosed Switch Disconnectors Are Available In GRP Or Mild Steel Enclosures

Switchtec’s NT enclosed switch disconnectors offer improved performance at a competitive price. Now being supplied in either GRP or Mild Steel enclosures, the addition of GRP Enclosures to the range offers improved performance and greater product flexibility at competitive prices.

Aimed at electrical contractors, panel builders, equipment manufacturers, machine builders and generator set manufacturers, the switch disconnectors provide a solution where general switching duties are required. They are suitable for control switches for multiple circuits and for use in main circuits as load break switches for motors, machines, heating equipment, lighting, ventilation, air-conditioning, generator sets and mains/generator change over duties.

Three types of enclosed switch are available, on/off load break, on/off switch fuses and on/off/on change over switches. Fitted with high quality Telergon switches, the packaged enclosures are available in ratings from 32Amps to 1250Amps ex-stock, with other sizes available to order.

Supplied in enclosures with lots of internal space, it is much easier – hence quicker and cheaper - for installers and maintenance staff to handle and bend powerful, stiff cables to terminate them at the unit’s connection terminals.

The NT enclosed switch disconnectors are supplied in either an IP65 GRP enclosure or an IP65 Mild Steel enclosure. The new GRP Enclosures are IP65, RAL 7035, pale grey and offer additional benefits to the Mild Steel, such as IK10 impact rating, high resistance to harsh environments, lighter in weight, non-conductive material double insulated.

The range offer an IP20 level of internal protection, and are available either with touch proof terminals or supplied complete with terminal shrouds for both incoming and outgoing connections. The Switches have a defeatable, door interlocked, padlockable handle.

All products conform to IEC60947-1 & 3, are certified by Kema Keur, Bureau Veritas, and are CE approved. Switchtec’s knowledgeable field sales engineers are available to provide application advice and product choice assistance as are the company’s in-house sales and design team.

