ELLIS Secures Second Gulf Coast Refinery Order Ten Years After First

Details Published: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 09:49

The world’s leading cable cleat manufacturer, Ellis Patents has secured a repeat specification from a major Gulf Coast refinery ten years after its cleats were used on the refinery’s first substation.

Ellis’ Vulcan+ cable cleats were ordered by Houston, Texas-based Dashiell Corporation to secure two 68kV armored cable circuits, both of which stretch for over two miles and carry power across the refinery to a new process unit.

Kelly Brown, Ellis’ export sales manager, said: “We’re renowned for designing and manufacturing truly world class cable cleats, which always meet the exact specification requirements of any project – no matter where or what type of installation.”

“As a result we deal with a lot of businesses time and again, but to have someone come back over a decade after placing an initial order really does show the quality of the products we make in Yorkshire and export around the world.”

Manufactured in 316L stainless steel, Ellis’ Vulcan+ cleats are designed to provide ultimate corrosion protection, even in the harshest of environments, while also ensuring cables remain secure and operational following a short-circuit incident. They are quick and easy to install, and feature integral LSF zero halogen polymeric liners and base pads that protect and cushion cables during short circuit conditions.

The Dashiell Corporation specified Ellis’ cable cleats through the Rillington company’s North American distributor, NASCO.

Based in Pacific Palisades in California, NASCO has worked with Ellis since 2016 and has secured a number of high profile specifications including a major order for its Centaur cable saddles from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for the Fort Randall dam in Pickstown, South Dakota.

