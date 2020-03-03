London’s Bow River Village Residents Benefit From Domus Ventilation MVHR

Details Published: Tuesday, 03 March 2020 11:43

Domus Ventilation – part of the Polypipe Group – has had its HRXD Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) systems installed in to the prestigious Bow River Village development in East London.

Bow River Village is a new residential quarter south of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. The village has been designed to reflect the architectural heritage of its immediate surroundings, with perpendicular, brick-built contemporary apartment buildings which pay homage to the nearby Victorian warehouses dotted along the river.

The apartments that make up the new development have been designed with modern and efficient living in mind, and are marketed with ‘eco-features to keep energy bills to the minimum’. The Domus Ventilation MVHR units are a key eco-feature as they provide home owners with substantial savings on energy bills and improved indoor air quality. They work on the principle of extracting moisture-laden air from wet rooms whilst capturing up to 87% of the heat, which would otherwise be wasted, and using it to temper the filtered air which is simultaneously distributed around the home.

112 Domus Ventilation HRXD wall mounted MVHRs, along with Domus ducting and sound attenuators, have been installed during Phase 2 of the Bow River Village development.

The Domus Ventilation HRXD is a wall mounted MVHR unit which intelligently matches ventilation rates to the internal environment and occupants’ requirements, for maximum homeowner comfort. This is achieved through advanced AMIE (Air Management for Indoor Environments) technology including features such as digital humidity control, automated summer bypass and accurate system balancing.

By accurately measuring air humidity, the HRXD’s extract speed automatically changes from background to boost as the level of humidity increases, thereby providing optimal ventilation performance. The thermal (summer) bypass feature operates in a similar manor, automatically activating when the air temperature reaches a pre-set level, allowing in cooler, fresh, filtered air, instead of distributing air which has been warmed from the waste energy extracted from the kitchen and wet rooms.

For the homeowner, a key benefit is that these features can be easily programmed based on time and temperature. This flexibility enables all comfort levels to be catered for.

At the heart of this intelligent air management is Domus Ventilation’s compact Bluebrain control, which also provides homeowners with helpful maintenance reminders for cleaning and replacing filters to ensure performance of the unit is maximised and air quality maintained.

The HRXD is extremely efficient. When used with a kitchen and one wet room, at typical installation, the HRXD provides an 87% heat exchange performance and boasts a very low Specific Fan Power down to 0.66W/(l/s). It is also exceptionally quiet, with background (normal) ventilation at 24dB(A) (typically whisper quiet). At Bow River Village, noise reduction has been enhanced through the use of Domus Silencers to provide improved sound attenuation and thermal insulation.

The HRXD has been designed to work most efficiently when used with Domus duct systems, as is the case at Bow River Village. Domus duct systems offer improved system performance through the exacting tolerances and engineered fit of the system, whereby pressure drops are minimised and air leakage virtually eliminated.

