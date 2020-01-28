Domus Ventilation Returns To Specifi Building Services Roadshows In 2020

Details Published: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:15

For the second consecutive year, Domus Ventilation - part of the Polypipe group - will be exhibiting at the Specifi Building Services roadshows throughout the year. The first two events are in Leeds on the 18th March and Bristol on 1st April, with a further four being held later this year.

Aimed at Building Services Engineers & Consultants, Building Services Contractors and Facilities Management, the Specifi roadshows provide a more informal alternative to exhibitions as they are held late afternoon / early evening with a leading industry speaker and a dinner over which to further network and discuss projects, products and professional development.



Domus Ventilation will be exhibiting its range of high-performance mechanical ventilation systems at Specifi, which include the HRXE, HRX2D and HRX-aQ Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) ranges and the CMX-MULTI Mechanical Extract Ventilation (MEV) unit.



New to this year’s shows will be the company’s first ever in-line carbon filter range – NOX-FILT – designed to improve indoor air quality by preventing harmful airborne contaminants from entering a home. Up to 99.5% of nitrogen dioxide (NO²) pollution is removed using the NOX-FILT, making it the best performing MVHR inline filter on the market.



Designed to work on the supply leg of the ducting system of an MVHR system, NOX-FILT works seamlessly with the system to deliver fresh, filtered air into the main living areas of homes. A very low profile means it readily fits into restricted spaces.



There are two units in the range; the first being the NOX-FILT which houses a carbon filter cell only and the second, the NOX-FILT2.5, having the added benefit of a PM2.5 pre-filter to maximise the filtration of particulate matter equal or larger in size to 2.5 microns. Carbon filtration is a proven technology, with wide ranging pollutants attracted to the surface of the carbon and absorbed. With safe levels of NO² and PM2.5 regularly breached in the UK, these pollutants are a major cause for concern to public health having known links to allergies, asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease and even dementia.



On hand at Specifi to advise on the latest, cost-effective ventilation solutions will be Domus Ventilation’s Specification team. They will also be promoting the company’s CIBSE CPD accredited course on “Residential Ventilation Principles and Best Practice”, along with the free technical and design services available. Visitors to the shows can also pick up Domus Ventilation’s latest in-depth Specification Guide, which has been developed to support Consultant’s specifications.



Domus Ventilation has a well-deserved reputation for quality, supported by excellent technical support, from a market leading manufacturer and designer. It is well placed to offer immediate, practical solutions to Building Regulations Parts F & L.



For more information on the location and times of Specifi events, plus to register for free attendance, go to www.specifi.co.uk/events/. For more information on Domus Ventilation, including the Specification Guide, go to www.domusventilation.co.uk.

