Domus Ventilation Leads HVAC Industry With Early ISO 45001 Certification

Details Published: Thursday, 28 November 2019 09:53

Following on from its recent awarding of a full suite of quality, environmental, management and health & safety systems certification, courtesy of the BSI, Domus Ventilation is pleased to announce the addition of ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification.

ISO 45001 is the world’s first International standard for occupational health and safety and sets out a robust and effective set of processes for improving work safety in global supply chains, with the key aim of reducing workplace injuries and illnesses.



Domus Ventilation is proud to be one of the first company’s in the HVAC sector to be accredited with this new standard. “It took six months of work to get there, so it’s not an easy task” comments Stephen Flood, Quality, Safety, Health & Environment Manager, “but I’m pleased to say we delivered compliance three months earlier than expected and, following a BSI five day audit, we scored 95% compliance which is exceptionally high. We couldn’t be happier!”



ISO 45001 differs from its predecessor, BS OHSAS 18001 (which will, in time, be phased out), as it requires an integrated approach to health and safety across the entire business and requires top management involvement. For Domus Ventilation this has meant a number of alterations to business practices including a greater focus on identifying internal and external risk and active involvement of the leadership team in health and safety. Stephen explains how one such example of this translates into practical terms: “We have now introduced Manager safety tours. There’s a team for each area of the business that has a potential risk, such as housekeeping or electrical safety, and the dedicated team conducts regular tours to look specifically at these. As well as the obvious health and safety benefits of this, it’s had the added advantage of raising the visibility of the management team and promoting greater engagement with staff across all sectors of the business and at all levels.”



In addition to identifying and dealing with potential health and safety issues within the company, Domus Ventilation has also formalised its process for managing risk and safety throughout its supply chain and has evaluated its environmental impact as part of the process to achieve ISO 45001 accreditation.



“Achieving ISO 45001 certification is a really positive step for us and for British manufacturing as a whole” states Stephen. “For customers it provides an added level of confidence in the way in which the business operates. It shows we are a safe company and provide safe product. It makes good business sense.”



In addition to ISO 45001, Domus Ventilation is proud to be certified with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System and PAS 99:2012 Integrated Management System. This range of impressive accreditations proves the company’s commitment to quality, safety and environmental considerations and shows it to be a leader in its field.



Domus Ventilation has a well-deserved reputation for quality, supported by excellent technical support, from a market leading manufacturer and designer. It is well placed to offer immediate, practical solutions to Building Regulations Parts F & L.

Tags: Domus Ventilation, Ventilation News, electrical industry news, e-lec.org