Carlo Gavazzi Latest News A Powerful Energy Management Alliance

Details Published: Monday, 10 February 2020 12:20

Carlo Gavazzi have appointed Northamptonshire based, Uniq Solutions as a Specialist Energy Partner; offering the full range of Carlo Gavazzi Energy Management products which compliment their own popular remote monitoring solution which is highly favoured by many large corporate clients who are committed to a future of sustainable energy.

A private limited company, Uniq solutions is committed to providing their clients with the right tools to measure and reduce their running costs as well as their energy consumption. “Carlo Gavazzi products are of the highest quality, innovative and create impressive energy solutions which in turn help us to provide cost savings and sustainable futures to our customers and ultimately, helps our customers optimise their energy consumption and lower their carbon footprint,” explains Tony Verrall, Managing Director of Uniq Solutions.

Uniq Solutions policy is to supply customers with complete solutions working consistently across the private, public and industrial sector providing services such as consultancy, design, installation, commissioning.

Tony Verrall, Managing Director of Uniq Solutions comments: “We are delighted to be chosen by Carlo Gavazzi to become one of their specialist energy partners. Uniq Solutions was created to assist companies in reducing costs within their business, whilst at the same time, delivering high standards.

Providing our customers with solutions that use innovative and quality products are paramount to us, installing ingenious and accurate energy management solutions help our customers in their quest to reduce their energy consumption and become more sustainable”.

Will Darby, Managing Director, of Carlo Gavazzi says: “Uniq Solutions have an exceptional track record of installing our products as part of their solution across varied projects throughout the UK, covering different industry sectors and blue-chip clients. Their proficiency and established position within these markets makes them a crucial element in our UK specialist energy network.

