C-TEC's New 16-line SigTEL Master Controller Is Now Available

Details Published: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 11:58

Designed for use with our popular SigTEL system, the ECU-16 features a new-look high-performance handset to allow operators to communicate with up to 16 disabled refuge or fire telephone systems.

The controller’s powerful networking capabilities also allow up to 14 ECU-16 master controllers to be interlinked to create systems of up to 224 lines. A separate ECU-224 desk control unit can also be connected to allow communication with up to 224 outstations from a single point.

Said Andy Green, C-TEC Marketing Manager: “The ECU-16 is a fantastic addition to our SigTEL range of disabled refuge, fire telephone and stadium marshalling systems as it features a clever networking facility that allows large systems to be set up easily and cost-effectively. The unit’s unique ‘auto-learn’ facility is also superb as it facilitates fast system setup.”

Compatible with C-TEC's entire range of Type A (Fire Telephone) and Type B (Disabled Refuge) outstations and remote fire telephone handsets, the controller can be easily interfaced to NC951 accessible toilet alarms, PDA hearing loop systems, strobes, CCTV activation relays and more.

