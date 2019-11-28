AICO Latest News Latest AICO Electrical Contractors Handybook With New Look

Details Published: Thursday, 28 November 2019 10:04

Aico, the UK’s market leader in residential Fire and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, has updated and given its Electrical Contractors Handybook a brand new look.

The Fourth Edition has been designed with the customer in mind. Following comprehensive feedback from customers, the new edition has all the essential information needed to help contractors choose, install and maintain domestic Fire and Carbon Monoxide protection.



The Handybook features the latest standards and legislation and the different types of sensors available across Aico’s extensive range of Fire and Carbon Monoxide products. It has been designed to help customers site alarms correctly and provide assistance with installation.



The popular Handybook also provides information on the importance of the initial testing of a system following installation and then regular testing on an ongoing basis, as well as maintenance and fault finding. To make installation and product identification easier the Handybook also details the wide range of accessories available, and how to improve the protection the system provides. Looking for a wiring diagram? The technical details are all included.



Alongside Aico’s new Product Selector and handy pocket-sized guides, customers now have a comprehensive information tool kit to help them with all aspects of alarm installation and testing.

Tags: AICO, Fire Detection News, Electrical Industry News, e-lec.org